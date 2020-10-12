J Lo, We Need To Talk

On the show today…



It's the ARIA performance that no one can stop talking about. Rapper and songwriter, Sampa The Great, began her performance with a powerful message about diversity.

And in a candid new interview, Miley Cyrus reveals she's back to being sober after she "fell off" her sobriety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plus, in today's deep dive...Jennifer Lopez releases her new cover art for her new single, In The Morning. It begs the question - has J Lo lost her relatability?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Lucy Neville

Producers: Mel Sauer & Leah Porges

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.