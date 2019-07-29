The Strange Disappearance Of Jennifer Lawrence, Explained

The Spill is Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It's snackable and perfect for your commute home. On the show today...

YouTube's two biggest stars just got married, so why was their wedding surrounded by controversy? Yes, we unpack Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul's wedding.

The Bachelor is back on our screens tomorrow, but what do we actually know about the ending? Does Matt find love? And reminder if you have a question for the new Bachelor, email [email protected]

Anna Sorokin swindled New York’s elite out of millions, so how is she getting a TV deal?

And why did Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence actually leave Hollywood?

