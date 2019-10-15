The One When Jennifer Aniston Broke Instagram

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Jennifer Aniston has finally joined Instagram, and the internet is broken forever.

Zoe Kravitz has been cast as the new Catwoman, but why is this particular role so monumental for her?

Rihanna covered Vouge for the 6th time, so why is the writer of the article stealing the spotlight?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

