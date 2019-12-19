'Really Shocking & Polarising': Jason Derulo Chats Cats With Us

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Kee and Laura talk through the top movies to go and see in the cinema this summer including Little Women, Jojo Rabbit & Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Plus, we have Jason Derulo on the show to talk about the wild and wacky world of Cats and what it was like to make the film alongside such an incredible cast.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Amazon Prime Video.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Be part of our big annual podcast survey - https://surveys.globaltestmarket.com/survey/selfserve/1aab/13100768/13100768_CS





