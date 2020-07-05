Jada & Will Smith On Their ‘Bad Marriage’

On the show today…

Brooklyn Beckham's engaged so why has it caused controversy this week?



Plus, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have given an in-depth interview about Jada’s alleged affair, but what detail have they refused to confirm?

And, What To Watch Next - some TV reccomendations to get you through the week!

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

RECOMMENDATIONS

"Three Identical Strangers" - Netflix

"Bates Motel" - Stan

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Madeline Joannou

