I’m A Celebrity... Get Me A Fake Romance & TV Ratings

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Bombshell is out in cinemas, so is it worthy of its Oscar buzz?

Australia has watched the budding romance between Charlotte Crosby & Ryan Gallagher on I’m A Celeb, but is it as real as it seems?

Josh Thomas is on the show talking about his new tv series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, so what did he share about its history-making cast?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts