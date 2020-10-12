Packed To The Rafters And The Curse Of 'Wholesome TV Families'

On the show today…

Radio host, Kyle Sandilands, and his girlfriend Tegan, launch an unexpected business venture that's a hit with the Australian public.

And Kim Kardashian breaks down during her appearance on David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction as she recounts the terrifying moment she was robbed in Paris.

Plus, in today's deep dive...for the first time ever, Packed to the Rafter's star, Hugh Sheridan, talks openly about his sexuality. What does it tell us about the price for fame for one of Australia's most prominent TV families?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer



