News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Hugh Sheridan And Cancel Culture

the spill

16 hours ago · 15 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

Upcoming Sydney musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, has been put on hold following concerns the lead role, starring Hugh Sheridan, should be played by a transgender actor.

Plus, in her new book of essays, "No One Asked For This," Cazzie David opens up for the first time about her 2018 breakup from Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson. 

And, in today's deep dive we give you all the best shows to be watching this weekend.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

WEEKEND WATCH
Dash & Lily - Netflix
Palm Springs - Amazon Prime

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter... 

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Hugh Sheridan And Cancel Culture

15 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

INTERVIEW: Rob Mills Gets Emotional

25 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Emma Corrin, Julia Roberts & The Armpit "Controversy"

16 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Harry Styles Is Great, His Vogue Cover Is Not

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Angie Kent & The True Cost Of Beauty In Australia

16 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Emma Roberts & The Trauma Of Silent Suffering

15 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The 'Best Sitcoms Of All Time' List Just Broke Us

16 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

INTERVIEW: Big Mob Brekky's Ryan Liddle on The Future of Aussie TV

16 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Navigate A Celebrity Friendship Breakup

14 minutes  ·  09 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Anne Hathaway Really Does Owe Us An Apology

14 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WATCH CLUB: A Chilling Vision Of The Future In 'Brave New World'

26 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Need To Talk About The Bachelorette Fallout

16 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Abbie Chatfield and Why All 'Villains' Aren't Created Equal

19 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

INTERVIEW: Erin McNaught's SAS Australia Death Scare

21 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It's A Really Bad Day To Be Johnny Depp

17 minutes  ·  02 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Make No Mistake, Beyonce's Vogue Cover Is Sending A Message

17 minutes  ·  01 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bachelorette Twist: Brutal But Necessary

16 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

INTERVIEW: Stan Walker Is Finally Ready To Share His Real Australian Idol Story

23 minutes  ·  28 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Missing Link In The Chrissy Teigen Conversation

17 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Candice Warner, Lara Bingle and Australia's Sl*t Shaming Narrative

14 minutes  ·  26 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio