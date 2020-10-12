Hugh Sheridan And Cancel Culture

On the show today…



Upcoming Sydney musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, has been put on hold following concerns the lead role, starring Hugh Sheridan, should be played by a transgender actor.



Plus, in her new book of essays, "No One Asked For This," Cazzie David opens up for the first time about her 2018 breakup from Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson.



And, in today's deep dive we give you all the best shows to be watching this weekend.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer



WEEKEND WATCH

Dash & Lily - Netflix

Palm Springs - Amazon Prime

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.