Search

Hollywood’s Most Infamous ‘Open Marriage’

the spill

16 hours ago · 19 minutes

Hollywood’s Most Infamous ‘Open Marriage’
Back
play Episode

On the show today…

There have long been rumours that Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have an open relationship, so has this been confirmed this week?

Plus, It’s been 25 years since Clueless was released - the teen film that forever changed the zeitgeist - so what really went on behind the scenes?

And Weekend Watch - TV and movie recommendations to keep you busy this weekend! 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by LOL: Last One Laughing Australia Watch it now on Amazon Prime Video.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at [email protected]

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

More Episodes

Hollywood’s Most Infamous ‘Open Marriage’

19 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

Angie & Carlin’s “Values Didn’t Align”

20 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Kim & Kanye Need To Read The Room

18 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The Must-Watch Documentary of 2020

20 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Why YouTubers Are ‘Taking Accountability’

20 minutes  ·  5 days ago

The Difference Between Jen Aniston & Reese Witherspoon

19 minutes  ·  25 Jun 2020

Harry & Meghan Are Hollywood’s Newest Influencers

17 minutes  ·  24 Jun 2020

Winona Ryder Is Speaking Out Against Mel Gibson… Again

19 minutes  ·  23 Jun 2020

Justin Bieber’s ‘Factually Impossible’ Allegations

19 minutes  ·  22 Jun 2020

Angelina Jolie Is Ready To Talk About Brad Pitt

19 minutes  ·  21 Jun 2020

Nakkiah Lui & Miranda Tapsell On Empowering Indigenous Women

21 minutes  ·  19 Jun 2020

50 Shades Has Nothing On This Erotic Flick

18 minutes  ·  18 Jun 2020

Everything We Know About Bachelor In Paradise

15 minutes  ·  17 Jun 2020

Oh To Date Keanu Reeves

18 minutes  ·  16 Jun 2020

The Voice’s ‘Cheating Scandal’

16 minutes  ·  15 Jun 2020

The Best Movie Of All Time

17 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

What We Learnt From Reality TV This Week

20 minutes  ·  11 Jun 2020

The Shows Netflix Has Banned

20 minutes  ·  10 Jun 2020

A Bachelorette Break Up Is Totally Our Business

21 minutes  ·  09 Jun 2020

The Problem With Big Brother's New Elimination Rules

22 minutes  ·  08 Jun 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout