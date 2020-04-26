In Defence of Hollywood Age Gaps

On the show today…

The long awaited Big Brother 2020 is just around the corner, so who has been revealed as the first housemate?

Plus, Florence Pugh and Kate Beckinsale are both being shamed for their relationships, so why is the conversation surrounding age gap relationships so outdated?

And Melissa George has done an intimate interview opening up about her life, so is she finally okay with talking about home and away again?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

