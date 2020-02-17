Hollywood Responds to Harvey Weinstein Going To Jail

On the show today…

Harvey Weinstein has finally been convicted so how has Hollywood reacted to the news, especially the women who put it all on the line by going public with their accusations?

Plus, Channel Nine News boss, Darren Wick, defends the network's decision to bring Karl Stefanovic back to Today so do we believe him when he says ratings don't matter?



And Hillary Duff has called out a paparazzi for taking photos of her children but not everyone has been supportive.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

