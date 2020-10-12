Harry Styles Is Great, His Vogue Cover Is Not

On the show today…



Aussie television host Pete Evans is dominating headlines for all the wrong reasons. What controversial Instagram post has lost the celebrity chef multiple media contracts?

And famed music manager Scooter Braun sells Taylor Swift’s Big Machine Masters for $300 million. She responds in the most Taylor way possible.

Plus, in today's deep dive...dressed in a Gucci dress, Harry Styles becomes the first male to cover Vogue. His appearance is ground breaking in many ways but not everyone is happy.



The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.



Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Melanie Sauer

