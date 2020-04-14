Meghan, Harry & Those Royal Texts

On the show today…

Harry & Meghan are in headlines once again, so what do text messages between them and Thomas Markle have to do with it?

Plus, the Australian television industry has undergone its biggest change in decades, so what does this mean for our favourite shows?

And, it’s been 20 years since Bardot’s hit song Poison was released, so what do their lives look like now?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

