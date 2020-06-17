Search

Harry & Meghan Are Hollywood's Newest Influencers

17 hours ago

Harry & Meghan Are Hollywood’s Newest Influencers
On the show today…

There are two new episodes of Normal People on the way, so what's the catch?

Plus, a new documentary was released this week about the death of Brittany Murphy, so what does this tell us about our fascination with the deaths of famous women?

And, Harry and Meghan have set up their first post-royal gig, so what does this tell us about their future career path? 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

