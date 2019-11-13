Harry And Meghan Won’t Be Spending Christmas With The Queen

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

The new Charlies angel film is out in Australia today, so how does it shape up next to the original movies?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they are doing their own thing for Christmas, so what does the queen think?

John Legend has been crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive, so what does wife Chrissy Teigen have to say?

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Telstra Locator, helping you find the things that matter most.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts