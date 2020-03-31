Harry & Meghan’s Very Bad Timing

14 hours ago · 18 minutes

Harry & Meghan’s Very Bad Timing
On the show today…

Harry and Meghan have trademarked their new charity, so what has the reaction from the public been?

Plus, a preview of the new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is out, so how do they come up with those iconic taglines?

And, Married At First Sight couple Micheal and Martha have pulled off a sponsored prank on their Instagram followers, but did they follow marketing guidelines?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

