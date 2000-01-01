The Story That Harry And Meghan Could Never Tell

On the show today…

Sophie Turner has given birth to her first child with Joe Jonas, we give you all the details.

Plus, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claim to have no involvement with the new book about their life that’s making headlines, so why do we think there’s more to the story then they’re letting on?



And, Ciarran Stott started off as a fan favourite on this year’s season of Bachelor in Paradise, so why are fans now calling him the villain?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

