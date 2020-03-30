Hamish Blake & The Genius Of ‘Zoom For One More’

On the show today…

Hamish Blake has been keeping everyone entertained with his Instagram series ‘Zoom For One More’, but did he take things too far by getting the Australian Defence Force involved?

Singer Duffy has written an essay detailing her sexual assault and abduction, but why was she urged to stay quiet?

Adele is in the midst of a £140 million divorce battle, so why does the public think they have the right to more information?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Hannah Bowman & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

GET IN TOUCH

