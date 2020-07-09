Search

Hamish Blake Has Officially Out-Caked Himself

15 hours ago · 18 minutes

Hamish Blake Has Officially Out-Caked Himself
On the show today…

Hamish Blake has attempted to bake another overnight birthday cake for his daughter Rudy and has, quite frankly, outdone himself.

The Bold Type has been celebrated as a show that champions diversity, so why is star Aisha Dee speaking out against this?

And, Weekend Watch - our recommendations for what to watch this weekend!

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

LINKS

Hamish Blake's Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CCsTjWSlzab/

'The Bold Type' - Stan:
https://bit.ly/2Ox4lKH

'The Great British Bake Off' - Foxtel Go
https://bit.ly/3fIDUOo

'Valley Girl' - Stan
https://bit.ly/3ezzqYY

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Hannah Bowman

Producer: Madeline Joannou

