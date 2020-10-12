It's True, Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar Win Started A War

On the show today…



The AACTA's are being held today. So how did Mick Fanning punching a shark make it into the prestigious awards mix?

And Kim Kardashian West's popular solution-wear brand Skims is now available through luxury retailer NER-A-PORTER, meaning Australians can now save a bucket load on shipping.

Plus, in today's deep dive...Glen Close has made headlines after saying she didn’t think Gwyneth Paltrow deserved her Academy Award, but there’s more to this controversial Oscars story than just one interview.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

