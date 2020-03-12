Tea Towel & Spray Paint: Ginger Spice's DIY Union Jack Dress

Tea Towel & Spray Paint: Ginger Spice's DIY Union Jack Dress
On the show today…

There are rumours going around that there is a version of cats with their ‘buttholes’ visible, so what has Seth Rogan got to do with this? 

Plus, Ginger Spice has told the story of her iconic union jack dress, so what does a tea towel have to do with it? You can find her Vogue video HERE... https://bit.ly/2UkeyNi 

And Weekend Watch - the shows you should binge-watch this weekend.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Hannah Bowman & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

