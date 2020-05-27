Black Lives Matter & The Gatekeepers Of Culture

On the show today…

George Floyd's death has sparked widespread protests in the USA and around the world. We wanted to discuss these events through a pop culture lens focusing on the idea of the entertainment industry being the gatekeepers of culture and the impact that celebrities have and how our society reacts as a result.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

