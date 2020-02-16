Why The Friends Reunion Isn't All It's Cracked Up To Be

On the show today…

The cast of Friends have been flooding our social media feeds with talk of getting the band back together, but is this the reunion we've all been waiting for? Laura has some bad news.

Plus, radio, television host and ex-Big Brother contestant, Chrissie Swan has opened up in an interview with Stellar magazine about being the underdog at the Logies and what it feels like to always be asked about your weight.



And Harry and Megs have had to give up their Sussex Royal brand, so what are they going to use instead?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

