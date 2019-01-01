News
On the show today…

Charlotte Crosby is out of the I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here jungle, so Laura had a very candid chat with her about her experiences including how her relationship with Ryan is going in the outside world. 

Plus, Do Chloe Szep & Mitch Orval want their #CousCousForComment? 

And Weekend Watch - the TV shows you should be binge-watching this weekend! 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Our NSFW Chat With Charlotte Crosby

11 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

Food Critic Having A Hell Of A Time Hating On Influencers

18 minutes  ·  17 hours ago

Humble Actor Brad Pitt Wore A Name Tag To The Oscars Luncheon

16 minutes  ·  2 days ago

How Oprah’s Pick For Her Book Club Went So Wrong

19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Billie Eilish’s Chill Weekend.. 5 Grammys & A Hottest 100 Win

19 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Fashion, Sex & Confronting Your Haters: Aidy Bryant On Creating Shrill

20 minutes  ·  5 days ago

I Broke Up With My Ex Because A Psychic Told Me To

30 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Celeste Barber Is Walking At Fashion Week Because Of Course She Is

12 minutes  ·  23 Jan 2020

Jessica Simpson On Facing Childhood Trauma

17 minutes  ·  22 Jan 2020

Myf Warhurst On The Bleak Reality Of Adoption In Australia

16 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2020

Brad And Jen And Those Reconciliation Rumours

17 minutes  ·  20 Jan 2020

"We Had No Option": Harry And Meghan Lose Royal Titles

18 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2020

Josh Thomas On Grief, Autism & Sex Positivity

19 minutes  ·  17 Jan 2020

We Can’t Look Away From Paris Hilton & Her Dog Cooking Lasagna

16 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me A Fake Romance & TV Ratings

18 minutes  ·  15 Jan 2020

Billie Eilish Shakes (Not Stirs) Bond Theme Song

16 minutes  ·  14 Jan 2020

The Lizzie McGuire Reboot Is Paused & This Is NOT What Dreams Are Made Of

17 minutes  ·  13 Jan 2020

The ‘Sophisticated Warmth’ Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle

21 minutes  ·  12 Jan 2020

'Really Shocking & Polarising': Jason Derulo Chats Cats With Us

25 minutes  ·  25 Dec 2019

From Miley to Meghan: All The Biggest Entertainment Stories Of 2019

17 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

