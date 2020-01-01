Harry And Meghan’s Final Act As Royals

On the show today…

Harry and Meghan have attended their first event with the rest of the Royal Family since stepping back, so how did this family reunion play out?

Angelina Jolie has penned an essay for International Women's Day, so what does she reveal about her daughters? You can read it HERE.. https://bit.ly/2Iy9uPF.

Brooklyn Beckham has celebrated his 21st birthday, so how do you party when your parents are celebrity a-listers?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts