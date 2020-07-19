Search

16 hours ago

Australia's Best Dating Show
Farmer Wants A Wife has premiered for 2020, but what exactly makes it one of Australia's most successful dating shows?

Plus, Taylor Swift's new album is already breaking records, so what hidden messages did she weave throughout the album? 

And, Natalie Portman and Serena Williams are bringing a women's soccer team to LA, we break down all of the details.  

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Gordon's London Dry Gin...Shall We?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Hannah Bowman

Producer: Rachael Hart

