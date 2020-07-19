Australia's Best Dating Show

On the show today…

Farmer Wants A Wife has premiered for 2020, but what exactly makes it one of Australia's most successful dating shows?

Plus, Taylor Swift's new album is already breaking records, so what hidden messages did she weave throughout the album?



And, Natalie Portman and Serena Williams are bringing a women's soccer team to LA, we break down all of the details.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Gordon's London Dry Gin...Shall We?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Hannah Bowman

Producer: Rachael Hart

WANT MORE?



Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts