3 days ago · 24 minutes

WATCH CLUB: Self-Aware, Self-Satirising 'Saved By The Bell'
Welcome to this month's episode of Watch Club, where we indulge in a little deep dive into Stan's brand new series Saved By The Bell.

Bayside is back! In this reimagined Saved By The Bell, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

This podcast is full of spoilers so we advise that you watch the series first and then listen to this episode. We would also love to know your thoughts on it too, so join us in our Facebook group for further discussion.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Madeline Joannou

Watch the brand new series Saved By The Bell now, only on Stan.

