Emily Ratajkowski Has a Message for Harvey Weinstein

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Emily Ratajkowski made a big statement over the weekend, so why does it have us all divided?

P Diddy celebrated his 50th with a big birthday bash, so why is this the best celebrity guest list we’ve seen this year?

Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli have announced their split, but why was this such a long time coming?

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Amazon Prime Video.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Be part of our big annual podcast survey - https://surveys.globaltestmarket.com/survey/selfserve/1aab/13100768/13100768_CS





