Why Everyone Should Know About Elliot Page

On the show today…



Singer Kelly Clarkson opens up about her divorce for the first time and reveals the woes of custody and settlement arrangements.

Plus, actress Tara Reid uses Instagram to offer Nicole Kidman a role on her self-produced film Masha's Mushrooms. Parody Instagram account officialseanpenn weighs in on the bizarre social interaction.

Plus, in today's deep dive...Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of Juno, announces that he is transgender. Today we look at their life in the entertainment industry and as an LGBTQI+ activist.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producers: Mel Sauer



WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.