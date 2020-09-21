Was Ellen's Apology Out Of Touch?

On the show today…

Ellen DeGeneres kicked off the 18th season of her talk show, finally addressing the controversy surrounding the bullying, racism and sexual misconduct allegations, and the reactions are divided.

Plus, in today's deep dive it's all about the Emmy's! We go through the biggest wins and what you missed from the first big awards ceremony to be held virtually. So, did they pull it off?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.



Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

