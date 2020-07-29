The Interview All Grey's Anatomy Fans Are Talking About

On the show today…

Ellen Degeneres' famous friends are starting to speak up about the allegations her show is facing, but what do they have to say?

Plus, Kate and Wills have been dissed by an 80 year old women, but they took it like champs.



And, in today's deep dive we discuss Ellen Pompeo's interview on Jemele Hill’s podcast which had a whole heap of Grey's Anatomy tea.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Rachael Hart

