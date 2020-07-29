Search

The Interview All Grey's Anatomy Fans Are Talking About

the spill

18 hours ago · 19 minutes

The Interview All Grey's Anatomy Fans Are Talking About
On the show today…

Ellen Degeneres' famous friends are starting to speak up about the allegations her show is facing, but what do they have to say? 

Plus, Kate and Wills have been dissed by an 80 year old women, but they took it like champs.

And, in today's deep dive we discuss Ellen Pompeo's interview on Jemele Hill’s podcast which had a whole heap of Grey's Anatomy tea.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Rachael Hart

