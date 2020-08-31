Search

Drew Barrymore's Next Move

16 hours ago · 17 minutes

Drew Barrymore's Next Move
On the show today…

Boy George has clapped back at reports he's been dropped from The Voice and we can't stop laughing!

Plus, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has announced the findings of their investigation into Kyle Sandilands and his comments of Christian beliefs.

Also, in today's deep dive we chat about Drew Barrymore's upcoming move from bonafide celeb to daytime talk show host.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Madeline Joannou

