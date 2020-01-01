Inside The Downfall of TikTok's Biggest Star

On the show today…



The Queen's Gambit is officially Netflix's most watched limited series to date...you might say checkmate!

And fans of the iconic Australian TV series McLeod's Daughters are in for a treat because Bridie Carter and Myles Pollard, who played fan-favourite couple Tess and Nick, are getting back together on screen.

Plus, in today's deep dive...TikTok superstars and teen sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are facing some serious online backlash from a video their family posted on YouTube.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producers: Madeline Joannou & Leah Porges

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.