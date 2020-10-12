Jada Pinkett-Smith's Interview With Olivia Jade Will Leave Your Blood Boiling

On the show today…



There's one rumour Prince Harry just won’t stand for so he’s joining Meghan Markle in suing a British newspaper.

And, actress January Jones has the last laugh after a publication threatens to run a story about her ‘desperate bikini photos and failed career.'

Plus, in today's deep dive...following her famous parents going to jail, YouTube star, Olivia Jade tried to repair her image on Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk. But things didn’t exactly go to plan.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

LINKS:

Red Table Talk: Olivia Jade Interview

CREDITS:

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producers: Mel Sauer



WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.