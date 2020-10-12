The Viral Video That Shows The Dark Side of Hollywood

On the show today…



The Australian Radio Network welcomes Kate Langbroek back to the KIIS FM network where she will co-host the new look 3PM Pick Up.

And Australian singer-songwriter Sia has sparked a critical discussion around representation after releasing a trailer for her new film, Music.

Plus, in today's deep dive...Euphoria star Lukas Gage posted a clip to his social media accounts that shows the dark side of auditioning in Hollywood.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Melanie Sauer & Leah Porges

