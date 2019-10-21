Why Miley Cyrus Had To Apologise To The Internet

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Anna Heinrich pops in to chat all things “Trial By Kyle”.So is working with Kyle Sandilands as crazy as it seems?

90’s rom-com Clueless is getting a millennial 2020 makeover, but do we really need to reboot this classic?

Cody Simpson was revealed as the Robot on The Masked Singer last night and took home the top prize, so why is his girlfriend Miley Cyrus the one making headlines again?

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Tully Smyth

Producer: Hannah Bowman

