EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Delta Goodrem On Dark Moments, Fame And A New Career Path

the spill

a day ago · 21 minutes

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Delta Goodrem On Dark Moments, Fame And A New Career Path
Back
play Episode

On the show today…

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae's friendship was a publicity stunt after all. Oh, and filming of their new movie is already causing chaos.

And, Netflix has released a list of their most-watched movies and TV shows for 2020 and it’s a pretty fascinating insight into the stories people turned to while living through a pandemic.

Plus, in today's deep dive...Delta Goodrem is one of Australia’s most celebrated artists.  On today's episode she talks leaving The Voice, facing criticism in the public eye, recovering from a surgery that nearly caused her to lose her voice and her brand new Christmas album Only Santa Knows.  And yes, she does sing.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Leah Porges

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter... 

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Delta Goodrem On Dark Moments, Fame And A New Career Path

21 minutes  ·  a day ago

Jada Pinkett-Smith's Interview With Olivia Jade Will Leave Your Blood Boiling

18 minutes  ·  2 days ago

The Phone Call That Unraveled Sienna Miller’s Career

20 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Miley Cyrus' Personal Life Is Now A PR Strategy

20 minutes  ·  4 days ago

WATCH CLUB: Self-Aware, Self-Satirising 'Saved By The Bell'

24 minutes  ·  7 days ago

The Kardashian-Jenner Celeb Prank That Won The Internet

16 minutes  ·  7 days ago

The Surprising Frontrunners of 2020s Most Searched Stars

15 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2020

Why Everyone Should Know About Elliot Page

16 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2020

Kate Moss On The Cover of Vogue? Groundbreaking

19 minutes  ·  30 Nov 2020

It's True, Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar Win Started A War

21 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2020

Angie Kent's Breakup Is A Lesson To Us All

16 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2020

J Lo, We Need To Talk

16 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2020

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift And The Sordid History Of The Grammys

17 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2020

Inside The Downfall of TikTok's Biggest Star

18 minutes  ·  23 Nov 2020

The Viral Video That Shows The Dark Side of Hollywood

16 minutes  ·  22 Nov 2020

Hugh Sheridan And Cancel Culture

15 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2020

INTERVIEW: Rob Mills Gets Emotional

25 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2020

Emma Corrin, Julia Roberts & The Armpit "Controversy"

16 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2020

Harry Styles Is Great, His Vogue Cover Is Not

15 minutes  ·  16 Nov 2020

Angie Kent & The True Cost Of Beauty In Australia

16 minutes  ·  15 Nov 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout