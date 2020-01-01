Chadwick Boseman: A Lesson For Us All

On the show today…

Channel 7 have poached The Voice from Channel 9, so what does this mean for the fate of the shows celebrity judges?

Plus, Brad Pitt has a new girlfriend...but she's married.

Also, in today's deep dive we look at the legacy of Chadwick Boseman and the dangerous media commentary that preceded his death.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Holly Wainwright

Producer: Madeline Joannou

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.