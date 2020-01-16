Celeste Barber Is Walking At Fashion Week Because Of Course She Is

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Celeste Barber has been announced to walk and speak at the Melbourne Fashion Festival, and we love to see it!

Plus the trailer for Taylor Swift’s new documentary has been released, so what does it reveal about her life in the spotlight?

And Weekend Watch - our suggestions of movies and tv to get you through the long weekend.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

