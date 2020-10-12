How To Navigate A Celebrity Friendship Breakup

12 hours ago

How To Navigate A Celebrity Friendship Breakup
On the show today…

Twins, Lisa and Jessica Origliasso AKA The Veronicas postpone their 15-year anniversary Sydney show to be with their ill mother.

And, singer Katy Perry faces backlash from fans over a US election tweet. Why are fans so enraged?

Plus, in today's deep dive...in a Hollywood Raw podcast episode, former best friend of Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen, speaks candidly about her friendship with the reality TV queen and why it broke down.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Emily Vernem

Producer: Melanie Sauer

