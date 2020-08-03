Search

An Important Debrief On Cardi B's New Song, WAP

the spill

10 hours ago

An Important Debrief On Cardi B's New Song, WAP
On the show today…

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first baby together, we have all the details.

Plus, Zoe Kravitz' has spoken out about Hulu cancelling her show 'High Fidelity' but what is she most upset about?

And, in today's deep dive we chat about the response to Cardi B's new song WAP and why it's so important right now. 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Rachael Hart

The Fallout From Bachelor In Paradise

16 minutes  ·  a day ago

Apparently Gwenyth Paltrow Hasn't Consciously Uncoupled

16 minutes  ·  4 days ago

The Interview All Grey's Anatomy Fans Are Talking About

19 minutes  ·  5 days ago

The Book Painting Meghan Markle As An 'Evil Queen'

17 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Beyonce's Black Is King Is A Love Letter

17 minutes  ·  03 Aug 2020

Behind The Bullying Allegations On The Ellen Show

19 minutes  ·  02 Aug 2020

The Weirdest Gift A Celebrity Has Ever Received

18 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2020

We're Not Accepting Ciarran Stott's Double Standards

20 minutes  ·  29 Jul 2020

Why Not Everyone's Happy About Our New Bachelorettes

20 minutes  ·  28 Jul 2020

The Story That Harry And Meghan Could Never Tell

18 minutes  ·  27 Jul 2020

Australia's Best Dating Show

18 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2020

Taylor Swift Has Been Very Busy In Isolation

17 minutes  ·  23 Jul 2020

Kim Kardashian Tells Us What's Really Going On

21 minutes  ·  22 Jul 2020

22 Years Since The Parent Trap And The Nostalgia Is Real

22 minutes  ·  21 Jul 2020

Was Kanye’s Rally Speech A Cry For Help?

24 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2020

Everyone Thinks The Voice Finale Was "Rigged"

16 minutes  ·  19 Jul 2020

Hamish Blake Has Officially Out-Caked Himself

18 minutes  ·  16 Jul 2020

Ciarran, Abbie, An Ex-Girlfriend: Everything Bachelor In Paradise

18 minutes  ·  15 Jul 2020

Why The Internet Wants to 'Free Britney Spears'

20 minutes  ·  14 Jul 2020

