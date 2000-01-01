Candice Warner, Lara Bingle and Australia's Sl*t Shaming Narrative

On the show today…

Jessica Origliasso from The Veronicas has split from her fiancé Kai Carlton, and her announcement has people talking!

And actor and activist, Emily Ratajkowski, is pregnant! But why won't the mum-to-be reveal the gender of her baby?

Plus, in today's deep dive...In the 3rd episode of SAS Australia, former Iron-woman Candice Warner addresses the infamous 2013 toilet tryst incident with Sonny Bill Williams. But why are we still talking about it?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

