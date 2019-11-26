Camila Cabello, Kate And Wills And A Royal 'Heist'

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.



Stan rolled out their blue carpet at the Sydney Opera House yesterday to showcase their lineup of original shows, so what can we expect?



Scarlett Johansson has once again given a controversial interview, so why is she saying she feels vulnerable?



Camila Cabello has made headlines after admitting she stole an item from Kensington Palace, so how have Kate and William responded?



CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman



