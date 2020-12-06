Hollywood Has Been Protecting Shia LeBeouf For A Decade

a day ago · 19 minutes

Hollywood Has Been Protecting Shia LeBeouf For A Decade
On the show today…

TIME magazine have named K-pop band BTS as their 2020 Entertainer of the Year, explaining that in a difficult year they have succeeded where all other celebrities have failed.

And, Australian singer Cody Simpson revealed that he had qualified for his first Australian Olympic trials and yes, it’s a lot to take in.

Plus, in today's deep dive...Musician FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against her former partner Shia LaBeouf, accusing the actor of "relentless" domestic violence and abuse. 
Today we discuss the allegations and the celebs that have come out in support.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Leah Porges

