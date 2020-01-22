Humble Actor Brad Pitt Wore A Name Tag To The Oscars Luncheon

On the show today…

Irina Shayk has spoken publically about her break up for Bradley Cooper.

Plus, Brad Pitt was at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon yesterday, but why has his appearance sparked an internet frenzy?

And Married At First Sight kicks off next week, so who can we expect to see on the show?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts