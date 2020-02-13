The Dating Pact We All Wish We Had With Brad Pitt

14 hours ago

The Dating Pact We All Wish We Had With Brad Pitt
On the show today…

Tiffany Haddish has covered Harper’s Bazaar and she shares the details of a dating pact with Brad Pitt! 

Plus, Jennifer Lawrance is officially out of retirement, so what was the role that made her dust off her playbook?

And it’s Friday so we are doing Weekend Watch where we tell you what you need to be watching this weekend. 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Tiffany Haddish Harper’s Bazaar full article https://bit.ly/2wsxBwm

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

00:00 / ???