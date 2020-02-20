How To Film A Sex Scene In 2020: The Bold Type’s Katie Stevens

How To Film A Sex Scene In 2020: The Bold Type’s Katie Stevens
On the show today…

We chatted to Katie Stevens, star of The Bold Type all about the show. She shares what it's like to work closely on the project with other women, the reality of shooting a sex scene in 2020 and we meet her Aussie alter-ego Beck. 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

