Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman & The Great Influencer Lie of 2020

Jessie Nelson has announced she is leaving Little Mix, one of the most successful girl groups in the world, after nine years. It's for a good reason, but still...let's have a moment of silence for anyone having Ginger Spice flashbacks.

And Vogue magazine has revealed the third of its four January 2021 covers featuring plus size Black multiracial model Paloma Elsesser. This is also the first Vogue cover styled by a Black woman.

Plus, in today's deep dive...Nicole Kidman has joined a number of celebs who have become strategic business partners and chief creative officers. So what exactly are they doing? Is this just #sponcon? We investigate.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

