Make No Mistake, Beyonce's Vogue Cover Is Sending A Message

On the show today…

The story behind Princess Diana’s infamous BBC interview has been revealed and it paints a brutal picture of her life.

And SAS Australia contestant, Roxy Jacenko, hits back at SAS instructor Ollie Ollerton calling the PR queen, “horrendous from the outset.”

Plus, in today's deep dive...Beyoncé is on the December cover of British Vogue and in typical Beyonce style, it’s not your average glossy magazine cover. Laura and Kee discuss the significance of the Queen B's return to Vogue.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer



“I’ve Decided To Give Myself Permission To Focus On My Joy”: How Beyoncé Tackled 2020 - Vogue, December 2020

